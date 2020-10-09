A 'Gentle' juvenile start

Gentle Giant , bred by Northern Giant - Awesome Camille , added his name to the list leading two-year-olds this season.

The long-striding bay colt, trained by Wayne DaCosta, made one move to win impressively by 6 ½ lengths in a two-year-old maiden special weight event going five furlongs straight on Saturday, October 3, at Caymanas Park. Travelling down the chute, Gentle Giant displayed a distinct likeness for the distance.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas, Gentle Giant cruised home in a noteworthy time of 1:00.2. Second was Jahsendblessings (Dick Cardenas), with the third slot occupied by Letters In Gold, the mount of Christopher Mamdeen.

“ Gentle Giant has been working pretty well all along. He's bred to go over the five straight as his mother was a good five-furlong straight runner so we decided to put him there but basically, he was working well all along and he showed it today (Saturday, October 3).

“He did run against a very cheap field of runners and he was able to dominate from the word go, but I am not quite sure if he is as good as the likes of Den Street and Super Duper but he is a horse to look out for,” DaCosta disclosed in his post-race interview.