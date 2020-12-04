A 'Big Sub' awaits

The Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy highlights the nine-race card at Caymanas Park tomorrow. The three-year-old Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event has attracted a large field of 14 runners at one mile.

Below is an analysis of the 14 runners.

1. TRICKY ONE: (4 b c by Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Coming off only six days of rest after scoring in a nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) in a time of 1:54.4. Tricky One steps up to compete and although he is on the upgrade, repeating is going to be difficult.

2. ROHAN KABIR: (4 ch g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – Finished down the track in his last two races and that course of event will continue tomorrow.

3. COCO CHANEL: (4 by f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Has not been doing well for her new trainer and again is in a tough spot.

4. SEBASTIAN: (4 b g by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Outsprinted on October 11 by Capturemyship at 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Now stretched out and with a more relaxed pace, Sebastian should give a good account of himself. Note the visor is off.

5. DRONE STRIKE: (5 b g by Sorrentino – Santa Baby) – Comes into this race on the backend of two consecutive victories. Those wins were against lesser quality rivals in lower classes. Drone Strike is not expected to have a say.

6. MASTER OF HALL: (5 b g by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Finished third behind Jamai Raja and Legality over 7 ½ furlongs 14 days ago. Master of Hall has risen in the scales from 51.5 kgs (114 lb) to 56.0 kgs (123 lb), a difference of 9 lb. While Legality who defeated Master of Hall by a length when Jamai Raja won has gone up by six lb, so based on handicaps alone Master of Hall is at a disadvantage.

7. CRIMSON: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Has been running some poor races. Crimson must step up considerably to have even a chance of hitting the board.

8. UNCLE VINNIE: (6 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Has no winning chance.

9. SUPERLUMINAL: (8 b h by Natural Selection – A Thousand Hills) – Still competitive although getting on in years. Superluminal was behind Jamai Raja, Legality and Master of Hall on November 21 and with the latter two present again will be hard pressed to turn the tables even with a slight drop in weight.

10. PRINCESS ANNIE: (4 b f by Northern Giant – Millenium Princess) – Was a winner at the claiming level on November 14. Princess Annie now tries her luck again in Overnight and will have to find more if she is to be competitive among these.

11. UNCLE FRANK: (6 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Seems to be going into the wrong direction of late but Uncle Frank is a genuine campaigner and based on his running style, he should have a say albeit not a winning one.

12. EROY (USA): (3 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Was a late scratch on November 21 as the warm ante-post favourite. In his first run at this level, Eroy finished eighth at nine furlongs 25 yards (1,820m). He should now get things right and based on exercise reports is ready to roll. Note the tongue tie is on.

13. LEGALITY (USA): (4 dkb c by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Came from off the pace to finish 3 ½ lengths second behind upset winner Jamai Raja on November 21 travelling 7 ½ furlongs. Legality will be suited by the extension in the trip and is primed for another win.

14. BIG BANG: (4 b g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – As consistent as they come, Big Bang likes tomorrow' trip and will be doing his best running in the final phase of this race. Big Bang cannot be left out of the reckoning.