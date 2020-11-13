A 'Capturing' Overnight Friday sprint

Although there are two trophy races listed on the small but good-looking nine-race programme, the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event looks the most competitive and should well be the highlighter at Caymanas Park today.

A field of 10 runners is down to contest the five-furlong (1000m) round event as horses compete for the major share of the $1-million total purse.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.

1 - FORMAL FASHION: (4 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion) – Capable runner who always give of her best. Formal Fashion finished out of the frame on October 31 in sixth place. This is Formal Fashion's second attempt in Overnight company and may just need one more to be fully effective.

2 - CAPTUREMYSHIP: (6 b h by Adore The Gold – Mayken Joy) – Just got beaten on the wire on October 31 by Peking Cruz at this level travelling 5 ½ furlongs. Though carrying top weight of 57.0 kgs (126 lb), with is 11 lb more, Capturemyship, who is fit as a fiddle, will absolutely relish today's reduction in distance. Capturemyship is going to set off in front and prove hard to catch.

3 - HARRY'S TRAIN: (USA 5 ch m by Discreet Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Harry's Train's current form does not recommend him but he has been learning at this level for a while now and can surprise.

4 - PRINCESS EMANUELLE: (7 ch m by Traditional – Explosive Peak) – Ran two decent races to finish in third and fourth places, respectively, on her two last efforts. Princess Emanuelle should be cherry ripe for this one especially after finishing fourth behind Universal Boss and Peking Cruz on July 18 but she is returning from a 118-day absence and may need the outing to get her in top form.

5 - SOUL CURE: (4 b f by Soul Warrior – Sure To Cure) – Recently changed stables and will find it difficult to even hit the board.

6 - GARRINCHA: (5 gr g by Traditional – Outfitter) – After a long layoff, Garrincha is still biding his time.

7 - ENUFFISENUFF: (4 gr c by He's Had Enough – Habor The Dream) – Was expected to run much better than his final placing of seventh place on October 31. Then Enuffisenuff came into the straight with the opportunity to reel in the leaders but faltered badly in the race which was won by Peking Cruz getting the better of Capturemyship. Faces Capturemyship again but has received an easy in the scale at 52.5kgs (116 lb) due the claim of apprentice Oshane Nugent, Enuffisenuff will not find this trip too sharp and is expected to be competitive.

8 - DUKE: (4 gr c by Casual Trick – Lady MacBeth) – Returned from injury on October 31 and did not fire then when finishing in fourth place. Duke is a versatile sort and based on the win at this distance on July 12 albeit at a lower class, has an ousider's chance of winning.

9 - NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5 ch g by Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – Capable runner who always saves his best for the straight, so on the round course, Nuclear Thunder chances of winning are slim.

10 - BIMINI: (8 ch m by Seeking The Glory – Maria Elena) – Bimini is racing for her new connections for the second time and is quite capable of springing a surprise.