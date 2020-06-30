A case of 'High Diplomacy'
Making only his fourth career start, High Diplomacy ( American Dance – Code Star ) produced an eye-catching performance on his way to victory in a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds on Saturday (June 27).
Breaking from the number 10 draw in a field of 14 runners, High Diplomacy won the six furlong (1,200m) contest in a time of 1:15.0. Although the time was not impressive, how High Diplomacy won, says something else.
At the off, City Counsel (Oshane Nugent) used her speed to assume the lead ahead of first-timer Generational (Reyan Lewis) and High Diplomacy.
Jockey Dane Dawkins decided to take High Diplomacy behind the leaders further, allowing Lava Boy (Robert Halledeen) and Oneofakind under Linton Steadman to run the pace.
Navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, High Diplomacy surrounded rivals and went in chase of Generational, who had taken over the lead, and Oneofakind.
The race looked as if Generational and Oneofakind would battle out the finish, but High Diplomacy had a different idea, splitting rivals under a well-judged ride by Dawkins to get the job done by three parts of a length.
Generational was second and Oneofakind in third place.
Trainer of High Diplomacy was, as usual, not offering much after the victory.
“A good horse, who still can give more, and I am hoping that he does in the future,” Lynch said.
