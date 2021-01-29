A cinch for Sentient despite giving away lots of weight

Seven runners are down to take part in tomorrow's feature race, the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy on the nine race card.

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance call will be at nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) and sees seven horses going to post.

Below is an analysis of each runner.

1. SENTIENT: (5 ch c by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Finished second behind stablemate Nipster in the Ian Levy Cup (8 ½ furlongs) on December 26 of last year. Prior to that effort, Sentient took third behind Mahogany and Nipster going 6 ½ while carrying 58.0kgs (128 lb). Despite toting top weight of 57.0 kgs (126 lb) tomorrow and allowing lumps of weight all round, Sentient, based on those two runs, is expected to put these away easily.

2. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – On his recent efforts, Marquesas is having a difficult experience in Open Allowance and therefore cannot be recommended as the winner.

3. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – A gritty sort who will be going in front over a distance which he particularly likes. If left unchallenged on the lead Roy Rogers can prove decisive as he won't be giving up. Roy Rogers and Jamai Raja are going to vie for the lead which could undo both when it matters most in the final two furlongs.

4. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – An impressive winner on January 1 but faces a strong contender in stable mate Sentient here. Crimson can run the exacta at a trip where he is quite capable.

5. DADA'S NALA: (7 b m by Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Is going to be left behind.

6. COCO CHANEL: (5 b m by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Gave nothing at the races on January 23, when finishing down the track. A winning run is not on the cards for Coco Chanel but in this small field, she should get into the mix for a minor place.

7. JAMAI RAJA: (8 ch g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – Had no luck when sprinting recently but Jamai Raja should enjoy this milder pace and distance and give a rousing effort.