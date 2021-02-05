A COVID-19 Super Bowl — vintage versus modern

The Super Bowl is the single, most-watched event in the calendar of American sports but, Super Bowl LV (55) is going to be very different from anything ever experienced in the history of American football.

With the 2020 staging of the event occurring just prior to the lockdown of international sports and, based on the subsequent protocols that were implemented, this will be the first Super Bowl without a 'crowd' and without the usual fanfare associated with the halftime show.

Another normally anticipated feature of the 'Big Game' has been the crop of advertisements that are premiered during commercial breaks but, like everything else, Super Bowl 55's advertising has been affected by the coronavirus, with perennial names like Coke, Pepsi, and Budweiser opting to sit this one out. It reportedly took more time than usual to sell advertising space for the game, with the takers expending about US$5.5 million for a 30-second spot.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida has been transformed, similar to every other Super Bowl venue, and fresh paint has been applied (inside and out) to complement the usual re-branding. However, unlike previous venues, the Buccaneers will be the first NFL team to play the Super Bowl in their own stadium. Additionally, the normal droves of fans coming into the host city, ahead of the game, is not possible due to pandemic protocols and only 30 per cent of capacity will be allowed into the stadium on gameday. But, like everything else on every Super Sunday, the show must go on.

The halftime show will feature The Weekend and there have been enough advertising confirmations (with big names) to satisfy the audience who enjoy that aspect of the spectacle: Amazon (Michael B Jordan), Michelob (Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Usain Bolt) and Cheetos (Ashton Kutcher, Shaggy), to name a few.

But, while the halftime show and ads may be appetizing for some, the real feature this Sunday will be the Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes show - the greatest quarterback of all time and the best quarterback of present time.

Brady has played in a record nine Super Bowls and this installment, his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs, will be his 10th. The age disparity between the two quarterbacks (QBs) of 18 years is the largest for any Super Bowl and this is the first time the winning QBs of the last two Super Bowls will meet.

Brady has already cemented his place in NFL-history and Mahomes is on course to put himself among the QB greats. At 43 years young, Brady will break his own record of the oldest starting QB in a Super Bowl (age 41 in Super Bowl LIII) and Mahomes will attempt to surpass Brady as the youngest quarterback to win two Super Bowls in NFL history.

Brady finished the 2020 regular season 401 of 610 passing for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns (his most since 2007) and 12 interceptions. By comparison, his counterpart, Mahomes completed 390 of 588 for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions – the most glaring difference being the interceptions and Brady had seven in the playoffs while Mahomes had none.

Kansas City won their two playoff games by five and 14 points, respectively, but each of their final seven regular season wins came by six or fewer points. In Week 12 of the regular season, they jumped out to an early 17-0 lead against Tampa Bay, but that game was decided by just three points (27-24). The Buccaneers have won seven-straight (including three playoffs games) since then, but the turnovers will have to be contained if Brady hopes to better his own NFL record of six Super Bowl rings.

This is indeed a legacy game. The New England Patriots (with Brady) are the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls (2004 and 2005) and the Chiefs will attempt the same this weekend.

Brady, in his 21st season, with a record four Super Bowl MVP awards, will play in his 10th championship game on Sunday while Mahomes, in his fourth season, was the most valuable player of Super Bowl LIV (54) and will be the youngest QB to start in back-to-back Super Bowls.

It will be a battle of the classic pocket-passer versus a mobile QB, a clash of vintage versus modern. It could be a passing of the torch or it may produce the first QB to win Super Bowls across three decades. Indeed, Sunday's season-ending culmination will have fewer in-stadium fans than normal, but it promises to be a spectacle to remember, nonetheless.

