A day when the favoured horses dominated

Nine races were run on Sunday last at the Park, and all nine winners were well favoured by punters. The longest odds winner of the nine races came in the fourth race when Superbolt won at 9-2.

Three odds-on favourites obliged with three even money starters finding their way to the winning post.

In the opening event, favourite Breaking Storm (Paul Francis) ran diagonally from post position 11 to finish on the inside rails but still managed to last home by a neck over his main rival Blu Attitude (Dane Dawkins), who failed by a stride to get on terms.

Favourite Mr Universe failed by a neck in the second and owed his defeat to the inexperience of apprentice Romario Spencer. Drawn at post position two the Wayne DaCosta six-year-old horse was unusually slowly into stride. Rushing at the leaders at the top of the stretch, the decision to challenge five wide instead of saving ground, Mr Universe handed victory by a neck to K J Express (Dane Nelson) for champion conditioner Anthony Nunes to secure the first of two wins on the afternoon.

The American-bred three-year-old Best Daughter Ever (Andre Martin) confirmed the promise demonstrated in her previous effort, which was a good third to the much-improved Another Affair in a large field. The attractive grey was always going well in the day's third event and outstayed her rivals convincingly to give trainer Vincent Atkinson his fourth career triumph.

In the fourth, apprentice Kiaman McGregor needed to be at his best to guide trainer Richard Todd's Superbolt to his third-consecutive and eighth career win. The six-year-old horse insisted on drifting left at the distance and there was a collision of shoulders with front-running Stanislaus (Phillip Parchment) faring worse.

McGregor's mount survived the lengthy deliberations of the three officiating operation stewards purely because he used the reins rather than the whip in a commendable effort to minimise the infraction.

The fifth event confirmed the great recent form of the Gary Subratie/Robert Halledeen trainer/jockey alliance with Duke winning two of his last three races for champion owner Michros. Apprentice Tevin Foster was in the winners' enclosure for the first time this season as his mount Weekend Jazz romped the sixth event by nine lengths for trainer Byron Davis.

Lakeland Farm's Race Car (Dane Nelson) was not alert initially but was ridden with the requisite confidence being held on the bridle a few lengths behind the front-runners.

Bred in the United States by Richard Lake, the strapping three-year-old grey stormed to a four-length win to remain undefeated in his three starts.

Nelson's third and Nunes' second was secured by consistent filly Princess Ava who beat Gary Subratie's Sentient by nearly two lengths with 2019 Triple Crown hero Supreme Soul only managing a fourth-place finish.

Long odds-on favourite Sweet Destiny, given his favourable weight allotment, came home well clear in the nightcap. This gave apprentice Daniel Satchell his third win this season and continued the excellent recent form of trainer Ryan Darby.

THE AWARDS:

The Training Feat Award is presented to Richard Todd, who presented fourth race winner Superbolt for a third-consecutive win. Best Winning Gallop is reserved for Princess Ava's flawless effort against very accomplished rivals of the opposite sex. Kiaman McGregor's handling of Superbolt gets him yet another Jockeyship Award.