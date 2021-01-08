A defining year for England's Rose

England's Rose ridden by co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas overcame her injury issues to carve out another win on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

As was to be expected, England's Rose, a known speedster moved away from the pack when the starter pressed his button and from then only the minor shares were available to the other runners.

That latest victory by England's Rose was her fifth from 10 career starts, and came in a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Overnight Allowance contest at five furlongs round.

England's Rose won by 1 1/4 lengths in a time of 59.2, to close a natural hat-trick of winners for trainer Wayne DaCosta.

In the rush for the wire for the minor shares, the imported colt Eroy (Omar Walker) tried to get on even terms with the lithe filly in the dying stages of the quick dash but failed as England Rose's nimble-footed fractions of 22.2, 45.3 proved out of reach. Third went to Rohan Kabir ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt.

“ England's Rose ran one of her better races as she took the lead from early and took control of the splits and when asked to quicken about a furlong and a half out, she quickened but not that impressively, notwithstanding, that she quickened is the most important thing and she was able to hold on for the victory. All in all, it was a good day at the races,” DaCosta said.

DaCosta, who was asked what is next for the full four-year-old sister of She's A Maneater, explained: “ England's Rose has many problems and it is now a situation where we are presented with an option of breeding her this year or that of racing her throughout the year. But for the time being, we are taking it one day at a time hoping that she will improve with her racing and we can keep her in training. However, if we see where it will be an uphill struggle for her, then we might consider sending her to the farm.”