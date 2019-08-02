A dream achievement for Shane Ellis - jockey of Supreme Soul

Shane Ellis has now achieved one of his most cherished dreams — that of becoming a Triple Crown winning jockey when he produced one of his best rides ever to win the Jamaica St Leger on Saturday last (July 27) at Caymanas Park.

After winning the Triple Crown, The Supreme Racing Guide spoke with Ellis.

“All's well that ends well,” Ellis stated.

“It all began when trainer Anthony Nunes asked me to partner Supreme Soul in the 2000 Guineas and after working him, it was irresistible not to give him (Nunes) a positive response.

“He ( Supreme Soul) won the 2000 Guineas and from there it was smooth sailing as he returned to win the Derby, where he was wonderful and today (Saturday) in the St Leger, he was excellent.”

Ellis then recalled his ride on Supreme Soul in the St Leger.

“I got a good break. He ( Supreme Soul) wanted to go the lead but I restrained him. He was second and wanted to go to the front but I wanted him to sit behind the leader, Earn Your Stripes.

“ Supreme Soul was now well-positioned behind Earn Your Stripes and he began to relax and settle.

“Approaching the five-eighths pole, I then decided to move closer to the leader.

“I crept a little closer and at the 2 ½-furlong point, and then I knew that, I had Earn Your Stripes covered.

“Then, I was wondering not so much about the backfield but about my horse because when he is in front, he tends to get lonely and become idle.

“After hitting the front, Supreme Soul began to slow down and I had to become busy, as a horse passed me on the outside and I just asked him for an effort and he regained the lead to seal the victory,” Ellis recounted.

“Truth be told, I never doubted the colt's ability to win the Triple Crown and, this leaves me buoyant and expectant.

“For this, I must thank the connections and all concerned for having the confidence in my ability to get the job done,” Ellis said.