A 'Dream' come true for Stanberry

MAKING only his fourth career start and wearing the visor for the first time, the Edward Stanberry-trained Akeem The Dream ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Kam To The World ) fought off rivals in a one-mile (1,600m) event contest to release the maiden tag on Saturday.

Breaking from post position eight in the nine-horse field after Sweet Renisha was scratched, Akeem The Dream, under an enterprising ride from Shane Ellis, held off the late surge from Big Big Daddy (Robert Halledeen) and Sweet Toppins (Anthony Thomas) by one-half length.

Akeem The Dream took charge of the race from the start and held his position to the end. Down the backstretch he maintained a steady gallop even when Sweet Toppins challenged at the half mile, after which Ellis increased the tempo and Akeem The Dream drew clear.

Although shortening in the final stages of the race, Akeem The Dream had done more than enough to hold on to the win in end. After splits of 24.2 x 47.0 x 1:12.3, the final time was recorded at 1:42.0 minutes.

Stanberry said he was very pleased with the effort of his charge.

“This is the second race I have won since returning from the COVID-19 break, and I am very satisfied with the final result. It is very satisfying because I trained this horse to win this race and he was perfectly ridden by Shane Ellis to achieve the objective.

“This is a horse that I have devoted a lot of attention to. He is a three-year-old and I love my horses. Sometimes I stay at the stables overnight to ensure that they receive proper attention when preparing for an important race as this one was.

“This is my ninth win overall and with better-quality horses I could have done much better in the win margin. A lot of people call from as far off as Europe and America praising me on my method of keeping my horses in good condition, commenting that all I need are good horses at my disposal to win races regularly.

“I have slept at my stables for one whole week to supervise the care of my horses the right way, to ensure that they are well fed and taken care of in the best manner. So when my horses win it leaves me quite satisfied,” Stanberry told The Supreme Racing Guide .