A fight between Soul Cure, Prince Charles

Another race of interest on tomorrow's competitive 10-race card at Caymanas Park is the Restricted Stakes event going a distance of 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres).

The 12-horse field is highly competitive as more than half of the runners are well-equipped to find the winning post in front.

The Supreme Racing Guide previews the runners in post-position order.

CRYPTOCURRENCY: (3-y-o b f – Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) –— Tested the waters in the Jamaica St Leger on July 27 over 10 furlongs (2,000m) but was unable to cope, finishing last in the nine-horse field. Cryptocurrency is back among rivals she can manage and should run an improved race. Has a good chance of scoring another win in this tight offering.

SEBASTIAN: (3-y-o b c – Western Classic – Sea Treaty) — Has not raced since his unplaced effort in the 2000 Guineas back in April. Sebastian is going to need a run or two to get his hoofs in competitive mode plus the distance might be a bit short for him. One to watch for future engagements.

MYSTIC MAMA: (3-y-o b f – Nuclear Wayne – Mama) — Just held on to beat Enuffisenuff and Formal Fashion in a 5 furlong round contest on August 10. Mystic Mama faces better horses here and is going to be left behind — part of the learning curve for Mystic Mama who will lead as soon as the gates open.

WESTERN WHEELS: (3-y-o ch f – Western Classic – Wheels of Law) — Difficult to see this one winning.

CASUAL DRINK: (3-y-o b f – Casual Trick – Zacapa) — After numerous disappointing runs, Casual Drink finally came good in the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association of Jamaica Trophy over 7 furlongs (1,400m) on August 17. Casual Drink, although stepping up to compete, has the class and talent and could win again but is an unpredictable sort.

TOP SHELF: (3-y-o ch f – Soul Warrior – First Choice) — Running some poor races in recent times but unexpectedly showed up on August 17 in the O & S Tack Room Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs on August 17, producing a reasonable effort to finish second behind Lady Blue. With her form being exposed , Top Shelf is going to be in contention if she shows some consistency.

SOUL CURE: (3-y-o b f – Soul Warrior – Sure to Cure) — Probably the most consistent runner in this field. Soul Cure made one move on last to win a 5 ½ furlong race on August 3 beating a fairly competitive field. Expect another capital effort in this speedy encounter.

ROY ROGERS: (3-y-o gr g – Distorted – Soca Party) — Has been enjoying good form and is very consistent. Tough and fearless competitor who should make his presence felt. Can win this one.

ROJORN DI PILOT: (3-y-o b c – Liquidity – I'm Magic) — Ran a poor race on last when finishing eighth behind Lady Blue in the O & S Tack Room Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs on August 17. Rojorn di Pilot, has speed but is inclined to shut off in the straight. Very difficult to back but still has a chance of taking home the major slice of this purse.

PRINCES CHARLES: (3-y-o ch g – Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) — Finished a strong third behind the talented Sparkle Diamond and Lady Blue in a 5-furlong round event on July 13. Then Prince Charles missed the break and came flying in the end. With more ground to travel, Prince Charles chances are highly-rated especially if he desists from his habit of being tardy at the gates. Should be the favourite in this one.

ACTION RUN: (3-y-o dk b/br c – Uncaptured – Fast Action) — Finished seventh in the Royal Dad Trophy feature over 9 furlongs and 25 yards on August 30. Now Action Run gets a reduction in the journey and should have a greater impact on the result. If Action Run gets an unmolested lead he is going to cause many anxious moments for his more fancied rivals.

BOLD AFLAIR: (3-y-o dkb c – USA Bold Warrior – Affair With Aflair) — After chasing home Sparkle Diamond coming down the 5 straight course on August 6, Bold Aflair was expected to run another blinder in the O&S Tack Room Trophy on August 17 but gave an average performance to finish fourth. Bold Aflair should find this trip more suitable and based on current form should be fighting for top honours.