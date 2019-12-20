A first winner for new apprentice Ramon Nepare

Ramon Nepare became the second of 19 graduates from the last batch of claiming apprentices to register a win since leaving the Jamaica Racing Commission Jockey Training School programme.

Nepare lost his non-winners tag as a licenced apprentice from his eighth ride, when he piloted the Michael Marlowe-trained 5/2 chance Dada's Nala to victory in a $650,000 - $600,000 claiming contest for three-year-olds and upwards run over seven and a half furlongs (1,500 metres).

Nepare had tasted a win before earlier this year on another Marlowe-trained horse, Congrats Suckie, but that victory came when he was an exercise rider.

“Believe me, I cannot talk right now,” Nepare said, trying to overcome his joy after returning to the scale on his winning mount.

“I never expected to win but when I found myself at the half-mile in second position, I realised that I had a good chance of winning as I figured the leader Talented Tony K would stop.”

What were your instructions from trainer Marlowe going into the race?

“None! All I knew was that, I should get a good break to go second or third and then attack in the straight with a nice run. Though not confident in myself of winning this race, I do have the presence of mind to do what is required of me and that is to get the job done in the face of any difficulty and that I am capable of doing...even under stress,” said the Golden Spring, St Andrew native.

What plans do you have to help build your career?

“Just continue to put in the hard work by working horses, working horses and working horses for the trainers to get the rides on race day,” said the 23-year-old, 44.0 kg weighed apprentice who started his association with horses to become a jockey six years ago with veteran jockey David “Scorcher” McKenzie.