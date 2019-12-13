A gate to wire 'Gladiator'

Exhilarate an 11-1 chance showed devastating form running in mud and water to win the Gladiator Trophy main event of the 10-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 7.

Jockey Aaron Chatrie, who was aboard the speedy chestnut filly when she finished third behind, She's A Maneater, in a Stakes race encounter over six furlongs (1,200 metres) on November 30, returned to the saddle and used the light impost of 51.0 kg to full advantage.

In the process, Exhilarate got the better of seasoned top weight Superluminal, with 57.0 kg and jockey Omar Walker astride, at odds of 5/1. Toona Ciliata, the 1-9 starting favourite, finished third under Dane Nelson in the seven-furlong (1,400 metres) encounter.

In the mud and water, Chatrie shot from the gates setting fast splits of 24.1 x 46.1 x 1:10.4 for a fast final clocking of 1:24.4.

In the straight, Exhilarate was not for catching and truth be told, the four-year-old filly was never challenged winning by two lengths.

It was a private battle for second as both Superluminal and Toona Ciliata fought tooth and nail from the start with the former getting the edge.

The win by Exhilarate boosted her seasonal earnings to over $2 million.