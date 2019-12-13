A gate to wire 'Gladiator'
Exhilarate an 11-1 chance showed devastating form running in mud and water to win the Gladiator Trophy main event of the 10-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 7.
Jockey Aaron Chatrie, who was aboard the speedy chestnut filly when she finished third behind, She's A Maneater, in a Stakes race encounter over six furlongs (1,200 metres) on November 30, returned to the saddle and used the light impost of 51.0 kg to full advantage.
In the process, Exhilarate got the better of seasoned top weight Superluminal, with 57.0 kg and jockey Omar Walker astride, at odds of 5/1. Toona Ciliata, the 1-9 starting favourite, finished third under Dane Nelson in the seven-furlong (1,400 metres) encounter.
In the mud and water, Chatrie shot from the gates setting fast splits of 24.1 x 46.1 x 1:10.4 for a fast final clocking of 1:24.4.
In the straight, Exhilarate was not for catching and truth be told, the four-year-old filly was never challenged winning by two lengths.
It was a private battle for second as both Superluminal and Toona Ciliata fought tooth and nail from the start with the former getting the edge.
The win by Exhilarate boosted her seasonal earnings to over $2 million.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy