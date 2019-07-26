A golden clash?

Following She's A Maneater's vibrant and weight giving win in the $1.3 million top-rated Graded Stakes event highlighter on the 10-race programme last Saturday at Caymanas, trainer Wayne DaCosta is indicating that racing fans might well see the anticipated clash between his exceptional mare and the unbeaten American-bred Stranger Danger, sooner rather than later.

She's A Maneater defeated Another Bullet and Houdini's Magic by 1 ¼ lengths going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) in a decent time of 1:31.3 — a tad faster than the 1:32.0 she delivered when winning the Chairman's Trophy over the same distance on March 23, 2019.

Racing fans have been waiting patiently for a possible clash for the first time between DaCosta's two powerhouses. Their persistence has been answered as DaCosta revealed that both his charges will do battle in the upcoming Gold Cup. The Gold Cup is scheduled for August 31 and will be run over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

“We going to run her ( She's A Maneater) in the Gold Cup.

“We are going to opt out of the Prime Minister Stakes going 10 furlongs as we don't want to give her too many long races before the Diamond Mile.

“The Superstakes, we have to go there and so we are going to give her ( She's A Maneater) one 10 furlong and then the Diamond Mile.”

As to the clash between She's A Maneater and Stranger Danger, “You might well see that in the Gold Cup,” DaCosta said.

When asked who he thinks will come out on top, DaCosta was guarded in his response.

“Can't tell you, they are two good horses and they have been working together from Stranger Danger was a two-year-old.

“They have been pretty close in the mornings and so it is going to be an interesting race and I can't tell you for sure who is going to win but I tell you this ' Maneater, seems to be on the improve again and so he ( Stranger Danger) has to step up his game to come to her right now,” DaCosta told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Commenting on the performance after She's A Maneater secured her fourth win for the season from five starts, DaCosta said it was very pleasing.

“Excellent performance, she was allowing weight all around, in fact I think it's about 7.0 kilos plus to everyone in the race and she had it all to do from three furlongs out.

“She was kept wide the entire trip, she came around the corner wide and when asked to run at the top of the straight, She's A Maneater just exploded so much so that the last half-furlong Omar (Walker) was just easing her down,” he said.