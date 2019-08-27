A 'Little' Affair

It was a moment to remember for owner/trainer Kibbeisha Little on Saturday (August 24) when her three-year-old grey gelding Corazon Sin Miedo won a Maiden Condition race for native-bred three-year-olds over seven furlongs.

The victory not only confirmed the improvement made b y Corazon Sin Miedo, it gave the Little clan a trifecta of added significance including a romantic touch.

Besides Little being the owner/trainer of Corazon Sin Medio, the rider Douglas Badaloo, is her partner and the groom Delroy Little, her beloved father.

What made the moment even more endearing was that the race won by Corazon Sin Medio was named in honour of the three most illustrious female trainers to grace the track at Caymanas Park in Eileen Cliggott, Emma Chen and Margaret Parchment.

Cliggott, an Englishwoman, posted over 300 winners in approximately 25 years as a conditioner as well as managing a stud farm. Cliggott was also responsible for the training and grooming of many top-notch riders including Donovan “Bug” Lindo and Karl Brown.

Cliggott's prominent place in racing history is further guaranteed as she has won some of the game's most prestigious races including one Derby ( Rumpelstiltskin - 1965), three St Leger ( Rumpelstiltskin, -1965, Charlotte Russe, 1970 and Predude, 1962).

Chen saddled 115 winners with earnings of approximately $2,148,671, while Parchment has so far saddled close to 50 winners and is still going strong in the business.

“Yes, this is a very special moment for me and I am happy and grateful for the win. My spouse Douglas (Badaloo) rode him ( Corazon Sin Miedo) to victory and my father (Delroy Little) is the groom which makes me a very happy person right now.

“Plus, the race honoured three female trainers and I am overwhelmed that I, also a female trainer, won the race as well. Overall, I am happy and I must thank trainer Patrick Lynch and the breeder of this horse as they deserve a lot of thanks and to everyone behind me as well,” Little said.

Commenting on the performance of Corazon Sin Miedo, who won by ½ length over Free Addi and San Siro in a time of 1:29.4, Little was pleased with the effort.

“I had my baby and I graduated from Trainers' School, I then got this horse as a gift from the trainer and breeder. I was so happy about it that I took my time with him from a two-year-old coming right up.

“He has his problems, so I am just taking my time nursing him and was just hoping for the best for him. I didn't give the jockey any instructions as he knows the horse well.

“Racing is in my blood and all I had to do was my homework and stay close to the horse to make critical observations, to adjust or correct problems if they came along.

“ Corazon Sin Medio cannot be hard trained, so critical observation is very important to organise his training drills,” an emotional Kibbeisha offered.

The training of horses for thoroughbred racing at Caymanas Park has been traditionally male-dominated but Little, who belies her surname with a strong and assertive physical presence and an enduring will to become a capable trainer, said that this is her dream.

“I came into the racing industry intending to become a trainer as I have always had a passion for the sport from I was a child growing up in the Gregory Park community.

“I know that this is a man's game and it will take a lot of hard work and dedication, but I love the challenge as I am a determined individual who is willing to do the extra work if I want to succeed,” she said.