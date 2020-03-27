A Lonely park
There are fewer horses in the exercise ring at Caymanas Park since the shutdown of racing.
After two spectator-less race days, competitive racing at Caymanas Park was brought to a halt due to the spread of the coronavirus in Jamaica.
Since the closure, which became official on Sunday last, the usual hustle and bustle at the Park has been replaced by doubts and fear as to the impact COVID-19 will have on racing, especially the livelihoods of racing professionals.
Horses cannot be trained for any racing engagements as a restart of racing now rests with the Government.
It is a wait-and-see approach, but in the interim, the horses have to fed and looked after.
Read the views of trainers and other on the matter inside the Supreme Racing Guide.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy