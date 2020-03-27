A Lonely park

There are fewer horses in the exercise ring at Caymanas Park since the shutdown of racing.

After two spectator-less race days, competitive racing at Caymanas Park was brought to a halt due to the spread of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

Since the closure, which became official on Sunday last, the usual hustle and bustle at the Park has been replaced by doubts and fear as to the impact COVID-19 will have on racing, especially the livelihoods of racing professionals.

Horses cannot be trained for any racing engagements as a restart of racing now rests with the Government.

It is a wait-and-see approach, but in the interim, the horses have to fed and looked after.

