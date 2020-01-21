Photo: A LONELY WALK

Jockey Robert Halledeen makes the lonely walk to scales after falling from his mount Dracarys in Saturday's third race. Luckily Halledeen was not hurt and continued to ride on the day. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT