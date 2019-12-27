A race made for Mahogany

Nine native-bred two-year-olds contest a maiden special weight event over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) tomorrow at Caymanas Park as the curtains come down on racing for 2019.

Below is an analysis of the runners entered.

LORD OF AJAHLON: (2-y-o gr g – Storm Craft – Crucial Cat) – Was a late non-starter after entering the track and bolting on Saturday last. In his three races to date, Lord of Ajahlon has been prominent but is going to find it hard getting by the favoured horses in this one.

MAHOGANY: (2-y-o ch g – Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – Went down fighting when finishing in second place by 2 ¼ lengths behind Above and Beyond over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). Mahogany has less to do tomorrow and should come out on top with the distance much to his liking. Mahogany races with the blinkers on for the first time.

COLD PURSUIT: (2-y-o dkb c – Northern Giant – Liquid Lad) – Delivered a game performance on debut to finish in fifth place coming down the five straight course. Cold Pursuit gets an extension is distance and an improved effort is in the making. Winning, however, is not on the cards.

PRIMAL FEAR: (2-y-o b c – American Dance – Hishi Blossom) – Good looking colt who makes his debut. Primal Fear, based on exercise reports and stable confidence, is expected to make a bold bid.

MISS GABBIDON: (2-y-o b f – Natural Selection – Sassy Slew) – Has not done much but should run her best race to date. Miss Gabbidon races with the blinkers on and the cheek pieces off.

DORTHEBUTCHER: (2-y-o b f – Nuclear Wayne – Asia's Dream) – Seasoned runner with already four starts under her belt. Yet, even this experience cannot help Dorthebutcher. Dorthebutcher races tomorrow with the tongue tie and cheek pieces off.

GIPSY JAM: (2-y-o b f – Adore The Gold – Shahar) – One of the first time runners in the field, Gipsy Jam seems to be of some worth and could go home earning.

DIAMOND LEAGUE: (2-y-o ch c – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Lady In Gold) – Not much to say about this colt from the stables of trainer, Victor Williams.

COLOUR ME TAN: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Tantaloo) – Tailed home on Saturday, December 21. Colour Me Tan should have benefited from that outing and is poised for a better effort. Colour Me Tan races with Lasix for the first time.