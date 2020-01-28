Photo: A RAINY WINNER

During a heavy downpour of rain close to the end of the race day on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Sly Stalloon ridden by Linton Steadman and trained by Anthony Nunes, came with a late surge to win 11th and final race on the day. This was the second winner on the Saturday card for Nunes.

Despite the pouring rain, Observer photographer, Joseph Wellington was still in place to take this photograph of Sly Stalloon standing in his rightful position, the winning post, with Steadman in the saddle. The groom at right, also braving the weather, is Vincent DeSouza.