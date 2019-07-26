A 'Rose' to bloom again

The third two-year-old race of the season unfolds tomorrow (July 27) at Caymanas Park with six horses going to the starting gates.

The race is for non-winners of two in which only one previous winner, England's Rose is entered. Champion trainer Wayne DaCosta has three of the six starters in this four-furlong (800 metres) event.

In its continued coverage of the juveniles, the Supreme Racing Guide looks at the six runners and gives an analysis of their chances in this event which carries a total purse of $950,000.

The analysis by this publication is done in post-position order.

EXPEDITIOUS: (2-y-o b. c – Storm Craft – Breath of Life) – Has raced in the two other two-year-olds races this season, finishing ninth in the first and then an improved fifth in the second. Finished 17 lengths behind England's Rose over three furlongs. Expeditious is not expected to do much tomorrow but will earn.

COLAWILL: (2-y-o b. f - Strikewhileitshot – Swiss Account) – Has two runs beneath her girth but has not done enough to warrant attention.

CRAFTY ZELLA ZEEN: (2-y-o b. c – Storm Craft – Remmi Case) – Finished way behind Wow Wow when racing for the first time on July 13. Crafty Zella Zeen is not going to offer much.

ELITIST: (2.gr.rn. f – Northern Giant – Khadillah) – Racing for the first time and has been seen often in the mornings. Elitist more than likely will have to wait her turn.

EAGLE ONE: 2-y-o -b. c -USA - Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – The only foreigner in this race. Eagle One has been on the exercise track and in his last gallop clocked 1:02.0 for five furlongs, which gives an indication that he is coming into this race well prepared. Said to be a big and strong looking colt who nonetheless will have to wait another day to get off the mark.

ENGLAND'S ROSE: (2-y-o b. f – Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Started her career in smashing style on June 29 when she blasted 35 seconds for three furlongs. England's Rose is the only winner in this non-winners of two and another victory is within her grasp.