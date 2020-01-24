A round test for Truly Amazing

Despite the presence of the Mercury and Eight Thirty Sprints, the clash involving Trevor's Choice, Soul Cure, and Truly Amazing is sure to generate interest.

The event to be run over five furlongs round is a non-winners of four clash with seven runners nominated to start.

Below is an analysis of the chances of each of the seven starters.

TREVOR'S CHOICE: (4-y-o dkb c – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Queen Adira) – A speedball who was a winner on last (December 18, 2019) over five-and-a-half furlongs in a fast clocking of 1:05.1. On the exercise track, Trevor's Choice breezed 1:00.0 for five furlongs round to demonstrate his readiness for battle. The number one draw could make a difference for Trevor's Choice if victory is to be achieved.

MY SWITCHAROO: (4-y-o dk b/br f – USA Turbo Compressor – Wimpy Skippy) – Has been running some good races but against these cannot be given a real shot.

ALI: (4-ch c – Soul Warrior – Adina) – Ali races one class up, and as a result winning is almost non-existent.

NUCLEAR EVITA: (4-y-o rn f – Nuclear Wayne – Dunkirk's Evita) – Like his stablemate Ali, Nuclear Evita is out of her class plus she has already been trashed by Truly Amazing and that won't change.

TRULY AMAZING: (4-y-o b f – Traditional – Runnin On Empty) - Now comes the real test for this filly. Truly Amazing, although a latecomer, has run three times and has not been defeated as yet. The three times Truly Amazing reached the winning post in front has been over the straight course, and tomorrow for the first time, she goes around the bend. Truly Amazing has been comfortable on the exercise track, clocking 1:07.2 for five-and-a-half furlongs.

SOUL CURE: (4-y-o b f – Soul Warrior – Sure To Cure) – Was a surprise winner on January 11 over five-and-a-half furlongs when she defeated Sir Alton in a time of 1:07.1. Soul Cure can stay off the pace to come from behind. It is to be noted that Trevor's Choice dismissed Soul Cure on December 18, 2019, and now with the handicaps in favour of the latter, Soul Cure chances of winning have been diminished.

LORD ASHTON: (5-y-o ch g – Traditional – Holy Princess) – Lord Ashton is a fickle sort who has no chance.

CONCLUSION – A speed fest is in the making mainly between Trevor Choice and Truly Amazing with Soul Cure trying her best to do damage from off the pace. Truly Amazing should have no trouble navigating the turn and should make it four from four.