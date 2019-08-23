A 'Sparkle' is around

A Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going the distance of 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) highlights the 10-race programme celebrating 60 years of racing at Caymanas Park tomorrow (August 24).

The three-year-olds and upwards race named “Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy” has attracted a field of 11 starters including the talented American-bred Sparkle Diamond who goes in search of four consecutive wins.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances of winning the bulk of the $1 million on offer.

MY ELLE BELLE: (4-y-o ch. f – USA Horse Greeley – Fast Actress) – Good sort who shows up now and then but is one of those horses who could surprise. The one draw might be a hindrance.

TARANIS: (7-y-o ch. g – Adore The Gold – Beware Baby) – completely out of his depth.

FAYROUZ: (4-y-o ch. f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Geeta) – Slowly getting her act together but against Sparkle Diamond, Fayrouz is going to find it tough.

HOVER CRAFT: (9-y-o b. g – He'stherealthing – Royal Pizza) – Hard knocking sort who continues to do well in his races despite going up in age. Hover Craft is going to do his best without getting close to the winner.

SERGEANT RECKLESS: (4-y-o dkb. f – Storm Craft – Code Star) – Finished in fifth place on last over 7 ½ lengths behind stable companion Stranger Danger and should again be way behind.

SUMMER SUN: (3-y-o ch. c – USA Afleet Alex – A Love Theme) – Improving foreigner who was a strong winner on last.Then Summer Sun defeated She's An Introvert in the Commissioner's Cup over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) on August 1 but he is going to find repeating a tall order against Sparkle Diamond. Should be one of the the leading contenders for the second spot.

SPARKLE DIAMOND: (3-y-o ch. c – USA Include – Myntz Connection) – One of the most talked-about horse in training. Sparkle Diamond is in a rush to make the cut for the upcoming Diamond Mile, which is scheduled for November 9, 2019, and Sparkle Diamond has yet to begin earning for the prestigious event, despite having three consecutive wins from four career starts. Sparkle Diamond now gets the opportunity to earn to book one of the 16 spots in the Diamond Mile and his connections are expecting nothing but another impressive win from their charge. After his unplaced effort on debut over 7 furlongs (1,500m) on March 20, when he finished seventh by 25 lengths behind Sentient, Sparkle Diamond has been unstoppable. He ran a blistering 1:05.3 for 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on June 29, an impressive 58.3 over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round on July 13 before clocking a moderate 59.2 on August 6 coming down the straight. In his last run, Sparkle Diamond walked out of the starting gates and for sure his handlers are hoping that this is not going to turn into a habit. Although this will be his toughest task yet, it should be another walk in the park for Sparkle Diamond.

NUCLEAR LAVA: (4-y-o ch. f – Nuclear Wayne – Molten Lava) – Should not have an impact.

UNCLE VINNIE: (5-y-o dkb. h – Bridled Quest – Kathythetrain) – A consistent sort who has done well in his races at this level. Uncle Vinnie last raced on August 3 in the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy over 10 furlongs (2,000m) and was just beaten by Dontae in a close finish. Uncle Vinnie faces way more competition here in Sparkle Diamond and although he would have to run out of his skin to beat the American-bred, Uncle Vinnie is one of the top contenders for second place.

ANNA LISA: (4-y-o b. f – Adore The Gold – Anna) – Not expected to challenge.

KAPPONE: (4-y-o b. c – Taqarub – Lear Jet Set) – Bang in form and has done well to reach this level but in a strong field such as this, Kappone is going to be left behind.