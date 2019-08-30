A sting from Fayrouz

It is several months now that the Classic-winning filly Fayrouz has failed to produce the goods in keeping with her known ability but as they say “patience is an unassailable virtue”.

Fayrouz found her running shoes and paid back her trainer for his patience with victory in the 7 ½ furlongs (1,500 metres), Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy by 2 ¾ lengths over Uncle Vinnie with Summer Sun third. The winning time was 1:32.4 after splits of 23.2 x 46.2 x 1:11.4.

“First of all let's be realistic,” Nunes said and continued “we were very fortunate that Sparkle Diamond got hurt. It does not appear that he ( Sparkle Diamond) is seriously hurt but it is always disappointing when our best horses failed to compete at moments of high expectation as this was for the supporters of horse racing. I am a great lover of good horses such as Stranger Danger, She's A Maneater and Sparkle Diamond as I wanted to see him ( Sparkle Diamond) run and run a good time. These are the stars of horse racing today and we need our stars. I am really in sympathy with the connections that he did not get to run today (Saturday). Nonetheless, he ( Sparkle Diamond) looks like he will be back.”

Nunes then informed this publication of the long and arduous road in getting Fayrouz to again visit the winners' enclosure.

“On the flip side, Fayrouz had the three-year-old campaign of last year and we put her down for some well-deserved rest after winning the Oaks and her run in the Derby.

“We put her down and during that rest period, she got bitten by a scorpion on her back leg and at one point we thought that we were going to lose her because her leg was swollen in a manner that gave one little hope of survival as she went through a tedious episode.

“ Fayrouz lost a lot of blood and weight and we had to wait and start all over.

“The truth of the matter is that she has been through some serious issues. Whenever you are bitten by a scorpion it is poisonous and we were very fortunate that we were able to keep her alive.

“She is off to the breeding shed next year being nicely bred by Blue Pepsi Lodge - Princess Geeta and you know what, she deserves a nice win.

“It is somewhat fortuitous but we will take it, as that is horse racing…today for me, tomorrow for you and I am glad for the victory for the owners, as I did not expect to win this significant trophy race.

“I had expected to win two races earlier on the card and I came up empty-handed. Pure licks!” Nunes said now with a smile on his face.

When Mr Starter pressed the button to open the gates, it was Kappone and Sergeant Reckless who went for the lead with My Elle Belle and Fayrouz under the guidance of apprentice Reyan Lewis behind and watching closely.

After three furlongs, My Elle Belle backed out as Fayrouz took over the third spot by herself.

Moving closer to the three-furlong point, Lewis started to move down on the leader as Summer Sun (Raddesh Roman) also started his run.

At the top of the straight, Lewis let go on Fayrouz and the filly answered the call by pulling away for the victory.