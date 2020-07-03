A straight fight between Above and Beyond and Double Crown

While all the attention will be placed on champion two-year-old Wow Wow as he returns to compete on Sunday (July 5), the Restricted Stakes for three-year-olds is going to gain some attention.

Classic aspirants, the likes of Above and Beyond and the unbeaten Double Crown, are sure to carry interest from punters. They venture over a distance of 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning.

1 - EROY: (3. b. c by (USA) Khozan – Golden Bucket) – After taking a while to familiarise himself on the local track, Elroy finally won on March 20. That victory came over nine furlongs and 25 yards making Sunday's trip suitable for Elroy. Still cannot be afforded a serious winning chance.

2 - EAGLE ONE: (3. b. c by (USA) Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Consistent sort who will find too many rivals in his way.

3 - ABOVE AND BEYOND: (3. ch. f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – One of the top contenders for the 1000 Guineas. Above and Beyond comes into this race with two impressive back-to-back wins. She can either run close to the leaders or come from off the pace, any which way she fancies come Sunday. Above and Beyond is being meticulously prepared for the 1000 Guineas making this contest a major prep.

4 - SAN SIRO: (4. rn. g by Northern Giant – Go Native) - Has no chance of winning and is merely a filler.

5 - NIPSTER: (3. b. c by Casual Trick – Nippit) – This colt renews rivalry with Above and Beyond and should follow the filly's tail end once again.

6 - DOUBLE CROWN: (3. ch. g by Bellamy Road – Salt Talk) – Unbeaten in two starts, Double Crown faces his toughest test to date in Above and Beyond. Double Crown is going a distance he has won over before and is sure to show significant improvement which will make this contest a straight fight between Double Crown and Above and Beyond.

7 - COCO CHANEL: (4. b. f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Talented filly who should run well without getting close to the principals.

8 - LET HIM FLY: 3. b. c by Western Classic – Little Thunder) – Making up numbers.