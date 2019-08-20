A 'Sunrise' gain of $2,095,658

One punter went home on Saturday last (August 17) with a hefty payout of $2,095,658.

The punter in question correctly selected the six winners (races 2-7) in the exotic Sunrise-6 wager.

Many other players of the Sunrise-6 got off to a rocky start when in the first of the six races Emerald Star ridden by Robert Halledeen created a mild upset winning at odds of 7-1 for trainer Gary Crawford.

The order of favourites was restored in the third race (second in the Sunrise-6) when Uncle Vernon, (Anthony Thomas) won at 1-2 on for trainer Gary Subratie.

In the third of the six races (race 4 on the day), even money favourite Kingswood was caught in deep stretch by the 6-1 chance Miss Linda Wray providing apprentice Matthew Bennett with his first career win.

Mamacita (Shane Richardson) at odds of 5-2 obliged in the fourth (5th on the day) in a tough three-year-old maiden call. Mamacita is trainer Anthony Nunes.

Runaway winner Jamai Raja (Anthony Thomas) took the fifth of the six races for trainer Errol Waugh. Jamai Raja won at odds of 4-1.

Then came the clinker, in the final of the six races when Papa Albert (Kiaman McGregor) trained by Junior Small provided the upset of the raceday, winning at odds of 15-1.

The win, more than anything else, allowed the Sunrise-6 to be won by only one punter.