A 'Sunrise' gain of $2,095,658
One punter went home on Saturday last (August 17) with a hefty payout of $2,095,658.
The punter in question correctly selected the six winners (races 2-7) in the exotic Sunrise-6 wager.
Many other players of the Sunrise-6 got off to a rocky start when in the first of the six races Emerald Star ridden by Robert Halledeen created a mild upset winning at odds of 7-1 for trainer Gary Crawford.
The order of favourites was restored in the third race (second in the Sunrise-6) when Uncle Vernon, (Anthony Thomas) won at 1-2 on for trainer Gary Subratie.
In the third of the six races (race 4 on the day), even money favourite Kingswood was caught in deep stretch by the 6-1 chance Miss Linda Wray providing apprentice Matthew Bennett with his first career win.
Mamacita (Shane Richardson) at odds of 5-2 obliged in the fourth (5th on the day) in a tough three-year-old maiden call. Mamacita is trainer Anthony Nunes.
Runaway winner Jamai Raja (Anthony Thomas) took the fifth of the six races for trainer Errol Waugh. Jamai Raja won at odds of 4-1.
Then came the clinker, in the final of the six races when Papa Albert (Kiaman McGregor) trained by Junior Small provided the upset of the raceday, winning at odds of 15-1.
The win, more than anything else, allowed the Sunrise-6 to be won by only one punter.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy