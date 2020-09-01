Above and Beyond injured
Oaks,1000 Guineas winner poised for retirement after picking up slab fracture of left front knee
THE Supreme Racing Guide can confirm that the winner of last Saturday's (August 29) Jamaica Oaks, Above and Beyond is on the cusp of being retired to stud.
Above and Beyond was ridden to victory in both Classic races by jockey Dane Nelson.
Above and Beyond, who became the first filly since Saint Cecelia in 2009 to win both Classic races confined to fillies only – the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks – suffered a career-defining slab fracture of the left front knee.
The sad news of Above and Beyond's injury began circulating at the race track on Sunday morning and was later confirmed by her trainer Anthony Nunes.
“Yes, I am confirming that Above and Beyond picked up a major injury last Saturday, more than likely during her participation in the 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks.
“X-rays have been taken and sent to the vet and we await his conclusion before a final decision is taken.
“At this time it seems likely that Above and Beyond will be retired to stud,” Nunes, who is the current leading and champion conditioner, said in an interview with this publication.
Inclusive of the Jamaica Oaks, Above and Beyond – a chestnut filly by Blue Pepsi Lodge- Rumble – raced eight times, winning four of those starts.
Her total career stakes earnings, including victory in the Oaks, amounted to just over $4.7 million.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy