Above and Beyond injured

THE Supreme Racing Guide can confirm that the winner of last Saturday's (August 29) Jamaica Oaks, Above and Beyond is on the cusp of being retired to stud.

Above and Beyond was ridden to victory in both Classic races by jockey Dane Nelson.

Above and Beyond, who became the first filly since Saint Cecelia in 2009 to win both Classic races confined to fillies only – the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks – suffered a career-defining slab fracture of the left front knee.

The sad news of Above and Beyond's injury began circulating at the race track on Sunday morning and was later confirmed by her trainer Anthony Nunes.

“Yes, I am confirming that Above and Beyond picked up a major injury last Saturday, more than likely during her participation in the 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks.

“X-rays have been taken and sent to the vet and we await his conclusion before a final decision is taken.

“At this time it seems likely that Above and Beyond will be retired to stud,” Nunes, who is the current leading and champion conditioner, said in an interview with this publication.

Inclusive of the Jamaica Oaks, Above and Beyond – a chestnut filly by Blue Pepsi Lodge- Rumble – raced eight times, winning four of those starts.

Her total career stakes earnings, including victory in the Oaks, amounted to just over $4.7 million.