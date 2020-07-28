Above and Beyond going straight to the Oaks

“The Jamaica Oaks is in five weeks, and I doubt, I will run Above and Beyond before then. We will go straight to the Oaks,” Anthony Nunes, conditioner of the filly, said on Sunday morning (July 26), a day after his charge was victorious in the 1000 Guineas.

The Jamaica Oaks is to be contested on Saturday, August 29, and like the 1000 Guineas is restricted to three-year-old fillies.

Nunes, the present champion trainer, said that his chestnut filly came out of the 1000 Guineas in good order and should be ready for the Oaks.

Ridden by Dane Nelson, Above and Beyond made one move to win the one mile (1,600m) event by 6 ½ lengths in a time of 1:38.4.

“She ( Above and Beyond) ran well, and I am delighted with her. I felt terrible after her final prep race the otherday because I think, I had a part to play in why she ran poorly. I overestimated her level of fitness, and I feel bad for doing that.

“It is my job to bring them [horses] ready to race, especially when they are talented, and a lot is expected of them.

“I was disappointed that I had let her ( Above and Beyond) down, but we fixed it at the right time as you really want to win a Classic race, so we brought her yesterday (Saturday) better prepared to give of her best.

“ Above and Beyond on Saturday was a lot fitter; she was a lot happier; she was certainly healthier, and she ran accordingly. She came out of the race in excellent condition. She ate out all of her feed last night, and she was even happier this morning (Sunday, July 26). We are thankful for that,” Nunes revealed when the Supreme Racing Guide visited with the 1000 Guineas winner at her abode.