Across the line

Jockey Christopher Mamdeen had one of his better days in the saddle when he booted home two winners on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

One of Mamdeen's winners was Sir Arjun Babu (see photo and caption).

The day was, however, dominated by co-champion jockey Dane Nelson ,who rode three winners, and leading trainer Gary Subratie who also brought home three winners.