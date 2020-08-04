Action Run getting better as he overcomes his problems

Consistency continues to pay off for the connections of Action Run as the four-year-old, American-bred, dark brown colt earned his second-consecutive win.

That second win came in the Rum Talk Restricted Allowance 111 event going seven furlongs (1,400m) on Sunday, July 26 at Caymanas Park.

Trained by Gary Crawford and ridden by apprentice Calvin Bailey, Action Run ( Uncaptured – Fast Action) was just able to hang on by a neck from Roy Rogers after a gate- to-wire dash. Action Run completed the distance in a reasonable time of 1:25.2.

“I am delighted with this performance from Action Run today (Sunday, July 26). Action Run showed that he has overcome his problems and can now go on to better things.

“As you saw, he left the gates without a hitch and continued to hold the advantage right back to the finish line. He has now won two races straight, after finishing second twice in his two previous races,” Crawford said.

Action Run slipped through horses to pick up the early lead in the small field of eight runners.

The 12-1 betting option held the lead ahead of Roy Rogers (Paul Francis), Fresh Cash (Omar Walker), and San Siro (Abigail Able) down the backstretch.

Leaving the four-furlong (800m) marker, Action Run upped the tempo and drew clear from rivals in what looked like a crippling move.

Although he was shortening in the final stages of the race, Action Run did just enough to hold on for the victory.

Coco Chanel (Dane Dawkins) finished in third place.