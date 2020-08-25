Active claiming box

TRAINER JOSEPH THOMAS OFF THE MARK

Veteran trainer Joseph Thomas saddled his first winner in 2020, when his six-year-old roan gelding Radical was victorious in an Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

With Omar Walker in the saddle, Radical came away from his starting stall in good order, racing off the pace set by Madam Secretary (Tevin Foster), Fifty Cents (Samantha Fletcher) and Holy Light (Dick Cardenas).

Radical then came into contention, slipping into second behind Madam Secretary in the half-mile (800m) turn. Approaching the home bend, Radical went in front and kept up his work to the wire, winning by 9 ½ lengths.

Musketoon (Christopher Mamdeen) came on strong in the closing stages to get second place ahead of Holy Light.

Radical clocked 1:27.3 for the distance to record his seventh career win from 37 starts.

DONTAE COMES GOOD IN CLAIMING

Stepping down from $850,000-$800,000 claiming to compete on a $550,000-$500,000 tag, the Anthony Nunes-trained Dontae obliged as the 6-5 favourite over seven furlongs.

Dontae (Dick Cardenas) had to fight hard for his half-a-length win against a stubborn Kingswood (Anthony Thomas) in a three-year-old and upwards call. Donate was clocked in a time of 1:27.1.

Breaking Storm (Raddesh Roman) shot to the front from the off ahead of Kingswood and Meet Justin (Orlando Foster) with Donate just behind passing the six-furlong (1,200m) point.

Donate began his running run at the half-mile when Cardenas sent him in chase of Kingswood who took over from five furlongs out. In deep stretch, Kingswood looked strong on the lead but Cardenas got Dontae going to score the eighth victory of his career.

Eddie's Princess finished third.

CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT DOES THE TRICK FOR DE INEVITABLE

After finishing sixth on debut in December of 2019, De Inevitable returned with a change in racing equipment and got the job done in a maiden condition call for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards over seven furlongs.

Trained by Colin Ferguson and ridden by Anthony Thomas, De Inevitable (Strikewhileitshot – Merovingian Queen), with the blinkers off and tongue tie on, rallied in deep stretch to beat Thunderstrike (Trevor Johnson) by a short head.

Thomas held De Inevitable behind Answered Prayers (Roshane Johnson) for the first half of the race before passing approaching the final bend.

Coming into the lane Thunderstrike scooped by rivals and pointed on De Inevitable in deep stretch and looked the winner from there.

When Thunderstrike failed to draw clear, Thomas induced another effort from De Inevitable and the chestnut gelding rallied for the win. Hard Working Man (Oshane Nugent) finished third. Final time for the event was 1:28.4.

SIR KEL UPSETS AT 7-1

Four-year-old bay gelding Sir Kel ( Freedom For Jante – Gold Price) created a mild upset when he beat his more fancied rivals by 3 ½ lengths in a Restricted Allowance contest travelling five furlongs straight.

Sent off as a 7-1 betting option in a field of seven runners, Sir Kel ran rivals off their legs, coming home in a fast time of 57.2 seconds, while getting the better of Fearless Abi (Omar Walker) and Unknown Soldier (Aaron Chatrie).

NINE HORSES CLAIMED

The claiming box drew a lot of attention as nine horses went through on the 11-race programme.

In the third race, Patrick Fong claimed Union Four for himself from Lawrence Freemantle, Junior Panton claimed Dash Board for owner Meleta Byfield from Paul Smith and Ian Alexander claimed Samora for himself from Lorne Kirlew. All horses from the third event were claimed for $250,000 each.

Dale Murphy claimed winner Radical for himself from Joseph Thomas, Phillip Elliott claimed second-place Musketoon for owner Vinunte Taylor from Steven Todd and Ian Alexander claimed Band Of Gold for owner David Graham, also from Todd from the fourth race. All claims in the fourth race were made for $350,000 each.

In the fifth event, Michael Francis claimed Key Witness for owner Michael Wint from Gary Griffiths, Junior Panton claimed Will To Live for owner Barsher from Victor Williams; and Donovan Plummer claimed Eddie's Princess for himself from Byron Davis. The horses in the fifth race were claimed for $550,000 each.

— Ruddy Allen