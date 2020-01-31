Adoration gets off to appealing start
Thr ee-year-old bay colt Adoration from the barn of Philip Feanny made an impressive debut, and in doing so sent a loud signal to his peers for the upcoming Classic races.
Adoration romped home by nine lengths in the Mercury Sprint co-feature race at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 25.
Bred by Adore The Gold - Save More, Adoration won in a time of 1:00.3 seconds going five-furlong straight under the guidance of veteran rider Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence.
In the early part of the race, Adoration and fellow first-timer Halls of Justice (Dane Dawkins) both showed good early speed. After the first 200 metres, both horses began to distance themselves from the field in a battle of their own coming across the dummy rails.
When Spence started to get busy at the 400-metre pole, Adoration ignited, sprinting to victory under a strong-hand ride.
Dracarys (Dane Nelson) came from far behind to get second place ahead of Halls of Justice in third.
Feanny said that he was pleased with his charge's effort and expected future improvement.
“I thought he [ Adoration] ran well. He was pretty comfortable racing against rivals who were mostly untrieds, so you do not know. Now Adoration has to run against better competition before you can draw a line, but so far so good,” Feanny said.
Commenting further, the trainer said: “Anything is possible; the question is how far he will go, with his bloodline suggesting that he will maybe get a mile or even more.”
