After 23 starts, Dyna's Pride is a winner

Dyna's Pride was placed in the catbird seat, playing possum by her rider from the off, but entering the half-mile bend took closer orders to be full of running entering the final 400 metres from where the four-year-old filly went about her business to open her winning account in the Henry George Harrison Sr Memorial Cup feature on Wednesday (July 10), at Caymanas Park.

The filly was bought as a yearling in the United States by owner Calverton Brown and brought to Jamaica to be developed. That development took a bit of time but finally, she's a winner. Victiry for Dyna's Pride came over 6 ½ furlongs (1300 metres).

She ended in a time of 1:20.4, with owner Brown not on hand to savour the victory.

However, trainer Gary Subratie expressed relieved pleasure with the filly's maiden success after 23 starts.

“I am really pleased with her winning a race, for she has been beaten by some really good horses. The change of class, bringing her down to four-year-old non-winners of two instead of three-year-old non-winners of two — which is a lot tougher than non-winners of two for four-year-olds-paid dividends.

“I am really pleased with the race, as it was very good for the owner to get this win seeing that he bought this horse as a yearling in the United States then brought her here and spent a lot of money on her. We got through with the win today, so it's good for the owner,” Subratie said.

With her maiden tag behind her, Subratie suggested he is going to try to find the best opportunity for his charge.

“After this we will take it one race at a time. She has just shed her maiden tag, so let us wait and see what happens later on,” he said.

After completing her maiden win by five lengths, with fractions of 23.2, 47.1, 1:13.1, the bay filly, ridden by claiming apprentice Reyan Lewis, was followed home by Missmyrtlerichiegirl, ridden by Anthony Thomas, and LaLa Diva (Aaron Chatrie).