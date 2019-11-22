After a number of injuries, Extruder is a winner

Extruder , a lightly-raced colt by Adore The Gold – Mama Blossom , returned to competitive after a nine-month break due to various injuries in a Restricted Allowance event contested over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Extruder last raced on March 6 of this year when he was a comfortable 2 ¾ length winner over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m), in the hands of jockey Dane Nelson.

Returning after 255 days of rest, Extruder made a winning return but had to fight for the win as he held off Milkman (Robert Halledeen) by half-a-length at the end of the contest.

It was a good break for most of the 10 runners in the race as jockey Omar Walker held Extruder in third place in a tight-pack with Mamacita (Reyan Lewis) showing the way on the inside rails.

As the field settled somewhat leaving the five-furlong (1,000m) point and heading towards the four-furlong marker, Extruder surged to the lead and began to the open up on the field.

Extruder turned on the pressure in deep stretch but started to shorten in the final furlong (200m), but the chestnut colt had done more than enough and held on for the win. The final time recorded by Extruder for the event was 1:20.3.

“Extruder had a lot of problems coming into the race that is why he took this long to return to competitive racing. It was one problem after another. We just hope that he trains on now as he possesses that quality to be quite useful,” trainer Spencer Chung told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Second in the event was Milkman (Robert Halledeen) with third going to Free Addi (Christopher Mamdeen).