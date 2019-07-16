After functioning better at sea, Dysfunctional takes Overnight Allowance

Many would believe that Dysfunctional 's victory in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event on Wednesday (July 10) was a mild upset, but for trainer Wayne DaCosta it was on the cards, after his charge clearly indicated that he was getting back to himself.

Dysfunctional, with a strong run in deep stretch, easily beat rivals in the three-year-old and upwards event going a mile (1,600 metres). Uncle Vinnie was second and Fayrouz, third. The winning margin was 3 ¼ lengths. Top three-year-old of last year Marquesas who was making a return to racing after injuries, was a no-show.

Ridden by journeyman jockey Oneil Mullings, Dysfunctional, the six-year-old offspring of He'stherealthing – Luscious, completed the distance in a lively 1:39.1 to register his first win of the season from five outings, and eighth overall from 42 starts.

“ Dysfunctional is a much better horse than the class he is at present. He has had a lot of injuries over the last year and we finally got him to about 90 per cent right now. He was taken off the track and using the sea, basically, as his training ground and has responded pretty well to the move.

“ Dysfunctional should have done better in his last race but was badly interfered with in the final furlong in a five-straight race, and he came today and was just better than the field. He won much easier than I thought that he would. I am pleased with the performance,” DaCosta ended.