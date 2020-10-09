After injuries and a stone squeeze Whoshotthesheriff fires straight
After some disappointing runs and close finishes in five career starts, three-year-old American-bred bay filly Whoshotthesheriff, trained by Wayne DaCosta, achieved her first win on local soil in runaway style in a Restricted Allowance 11 event on Saturday, October 3 at Caymanas Park.
Ridden by leading jockey Anthony Thomas for owner Elizabeth DaCosta covering a distance of 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres), Whoshotthesheriff posted a decent time of 1:05.3 for the distance. The Posse – Sky Lassie offspring sat behind stable companion Casual Affair (Phillip Parchment) before taking over at the top of the lane to win by 4 ½ lengths. Voytek (Larris Allen) was second and Casual Affair finished third.
DaCosta, in a post-race interview, said: “Since arriving in Jamaica she ( Whoshotthesheriff) has been plagued with unsoundness and we basically had to use each race to bring her on and two races back she got a bad stone squeeze and for this, she has been laid off for two to three weeks and in her last race, she was not 100 per cent but she was fit with only the stone squeeze to get over and she still ran fairly well.
Whoshotthesheriff came back and ran a decent race last time, so we were just using each race as a stepping stone and she was able to oblige today fairly comfortably and we are just hoping that she will come out of the race in good nick. The time posted today 1:05.0 and change was a good one and she should have a very good chance in Restricted Stakes,” DaCosta said.
