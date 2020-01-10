After much blood, sweat, tears and grease, trainer Gresford Smith earns 300th winner

Bloodsweatandtears , after being hustled by claiming apprentice Kiaman McGregor rounding the 400 metres marker moved on to take the lead then came home a lonely figure to shed his maiden tag.

The win by Bloodsweatandtears was obtained in a Maiden Condition race for native-bred four-year-old runners on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

This was a milestone victory for trainer Gresford “Greasie” Smith as it was his 300th career winner.

In winning the event going seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500 metres), Bloodsheatandtears, the 2/5 favourite, the four-year-old bay colt by Strikewhileitshot - Miss Nickels won by 11 1/4 lengths in a time of 1:34.3 mounted on fractions of 24.2 x 48.2 x 1:13.3.

Vampire Rejection (9/1), ridden by Romario Spencer was second with Devine Lexie ridden by the champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen finishing third by a neck at odds of 9/5.

Smith as ever was cautious in his remarks following his 300th winner.

“It was a challenging journey. I will do it again. The support from my dad, who recently passed and who brought me into racing and my mom were always there, my mom was my biggest fan; my wife and children were behind me all the way, they have always been very supportive of my endeavours.

My grooms and other stable attendants over the years have also provided strong support and they continue to do so.

“I am also most appreciative of the support from my good friend veterinarian Dr Aston Marsh who has always been and remains a guiding light and mentor.

“I have endured many ups and downs on the road to my 300th winner, but this is my profession, this is what I love dearly as racing is in my blood. It is a part of me, in my DNA as they say and although this particular milestone took quite some time in coming, now that it is here, I and going to enjoy it and then strive for further successes,” Smith said assuredly.

As to actual victory by Bloodsweatandtears, Smith gave the following response.

“It was an ok performance and a victory we were anticipating for quite a while. Bloodsweatandtears was injured last year and had to do surgery. He is now returning from that surgery and to post a victory like he did is quite pleasing.

“He is not a short runner. He is a middle-to long-distance galloper and for future planning, we just have to see how he comes out of the race and then take it from there,” Smith added.