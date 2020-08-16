The analysis for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Mahogany was easily the headliner on the nine-race Sunday card (August 16) when he paraded for the eighth event.

In preparation for the September 26, 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger, conditioner Ian Parsard entered the classy gelding in the Non-Restricted Allowance over the ideal distance of 8 ½ furlongs.

What unfolded over the 1:43.0 duration of the race, which is 4/5th of a second off the track record, has sent a disturbing message to everyone else's particular favourite.

This is especially true for the connections of 2000 Guineas conqueror Wow Wow. For the first time in a long while racing fans seem set to witness a true Classic showdown involving Wow Wow and Mahogany, which could well be the highlight of this COVID-19 racing year.

Travelling easily on the bridle in a little faster than a steady gallop with former six-time champion Omar Walker at the reins, the half-mile metres was completed in 45.4 seconds. This has to be impressive, especially in the absence of the usual following wind down the backstretch.

Asked to test his stamina from the top of the home stretch, Mahogany arrived at the wire 10 ½ lengths ahead of US-bred stayer Summer Sun. What is of even more significance is the third-placed Sentient, five lengths third to and eight lengths fourth to She's A Maneater in the 2018 Diamond Mile and Super Stakes respectively, was beaten 15 ½ lengths.

THE REST OF THE SUNDAY CARD

In the opening event Ryan Derby's US-bred Supreme Authority (Paul Francis) proved elusive at odds of 10/1.

Half-an-hour later, the vastly superior odds on favourite Doom Patrol (Aaron Chatrie) toyed with six rivals for trainer Spencer Chung.

Then Dezzy The Genius (Dick Cardenas), schooled by Rowan Mathie, secured the third by a length, enjoying a relatively tight inside passage throughout.

Johnny Wilmot's improving filly Baby Star (Dane Nelson) made light of top weight with a nine-length triumph in the fourth to give the rider his first of two on the day.

Race five gave the Wayne DaCosta-trained Casual Affair (Anthony Thomas) the opportunity to perform the promise the colt showed when finishing a close third from an unfavourable post position in his previous race.

Trulicity (Robert Halledeen), conditioned by Gary Subratie, after being slowly into stride in his three career races, led all the way in the sixth event. This was, a race restricted to three-year-old maidens who had finished outside of the frame in all races, Trulicity won by just over a length.

The seventh was won by the improving Oneofakind, a three-year-colt trained by champion Anthony Nunes for leading reinsman Dane Nelson's second.

Junior Panton's Star Boy Flyer won the nightcap. Twice hindered by Cardenas on favourite Faulyna Forever , ridden by Phillip Parchment, even after his celebratory antics in the saddle may have had a few choice words for his offending rival as well.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Ian Parsard for the obvious progress of Mahogany and the gelding's machine-like effort is the Best Winning Gallop. Dick Cardenas' performance aboard Dezzy The Genius is deserving of the Jockeyship Award as the Panamanian abandoned his dislike for the far rails to seek and utilise an available but narrow space in the final part of the turn for home.