After two tries Dejae's Boy delivers with blinkers on plus Lasix
Trainer Wayne DaCosta presented Dejae's Boy, another of his two-year-old runners, in tip top shape to win the Charles Randle Cup on Thursday, August 1 at Caymanas Park.
After finishing second behind Wow Wow going three furlongs (600m) on July 13, Dejae's Boy made no mistakes this time.
With Omar Walker in the saddle, DaCosta presented Dejae's Boy in blinkers and with Lasix added for the first time; the equipment changes seemed to have made a difference.
The dark bay colt by Storm Craft - Dream Big showed a different side to his racing ability by going on to win the Maiden Special Weight contest comfortably over four furlongs (800m). Dejae's Boy won by six lengths in a time of 48.2.
Stablemate, the grey/roan filly, Elitist (Abigail Able), also fitted with blinkers for the first time showed marked improvement and gave trainer DaCosta a one,two finish in the field of six.
Though pleased with the win from Dejae's Boy, DaCosta believes that Dejae's Boy is going to improve.
“The first time he was to race, he threw the jockey…there were problems. We worked him one morning and he threw the jockey again. At this point, we decided to change and put on an equipment and this has worked good so far, as he worked great in it (blinkers) and we decided to keep it on.
“He is still in the early stages of growth. In fact, when I looked at him in the ring, he seemed as though he has grown a bit.
“I think all augurs well for him in the future if he keeps sound and improves in his behaviour. I think we could have a decent horse. It is too early to know what he ( Dejae's Boy) is all about at this stage. He is just a good horse at the moment,” DaCosta said.
