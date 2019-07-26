Ajax take on PSV Eindhoven as Dutch season gets underway

The Dutch topflight kicks off tomorrow (Saturday, July 27) with the most anticipated game in Holland, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven squaring off for the Super Cup title.

Event # 1 – Dutch Super Cup - Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven

The two biggest clubs in Dutch football renew acquaintances at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, when Ajax and PSV battle for the right to be called Super Cup champions.

Last year, both sides had a battle royal for the title, which went down to the final day of the season, with Ajax prevailing to snatch it away from PSV. Fans will be expecting another thriller this year.

Both sides have lost very important members of their squad with Ajax the hardest hit, as they have lost their two biggest stars in Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and the much talked about defender Matthijs de Ligt to Italian champions Juventus. PSV lost their top scorer Luuk de Jong to Sevilla and full-back Angelino was snapped up by English champions, Manchester City.

Even with these major transfers, an array of stars will still be on show for both sides, as this is one of the biggest derbies in world football and matches between these sides are always action-packed.

Head-to-head games between these two giants are always won by the home team in a convincing manner. In the last four meetings on each other's home turf, PSV have won twice with scores of 3-0 on both occasions, while Ajax have won on their patch 3-0 and 3-1 to set up this tantalising encounter tomorrow.

The betting tip. Ajax Win — Over 2.5 goals to be scored in the game.

JUSTBET ODDS – Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

AJAX TO WIN $1.82 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,820

PSV EINDHOVEN TO WIN $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

MATCH TO DRAW $3.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,800

Odds on the Home Team (Ajax) $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

winning the game 3-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (PSV) $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

winning the game 1-3 at full time

Odds on the game $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000

drawing 3-3 at full time