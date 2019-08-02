All awards to Supreme Soul, connections

The 2019 Futurity Classic schedule delivered many talking and data points as the St Leger ending with another Triple Crown champion, thus giving Supreme Soul deserved immortal status.

Things could change but as of now what is certain, with Supreme Soul posting a time of 2:09.1 for the distance (10 furlongs), is that She's A Maneater, Will In Charge, Stranger Danger and the other Graded race contenders have nothing to fear from the present crop of three-year-olds.

The pre-race rumours concerning the problems of a crack on the right hoof of the 2000 Guineas and Derby winner ranged from total lameness and lack of adequate preparation to there being a likely withdrawal from this final Classic.

Jockey Shane Ellis' post-race Derby interview revealing Supreme Soul's playfulness and a preference for seeing rivals to pursue informed the strategy of Nunes, who had five entries with Earn Your Stripes given a definite pace-making role to ensure the dual Classic winner did not have to idle in front.

Supreme Soul had to work hard from the distance to get the better of stablemate Toona Ciliata, whose first attempt at the 2000-metres trip failed by a mere centimetre.

The main talking point emerging from this result was the performance of Princess Ava. Staying on well, the filly held every chance and would have prevailed if not shifting to the left 100 metres out. She then lost further ground drifting right to run diagonally over the last 50 metres and failed by only a half-a-length to overtake the battling pair of Supreme Soul and Toona Ciliata.

In the opening event on St Leger Day, juvenile England's Rose (Omar Walker/Wayne Dacosta) cantered over five rivals for her second win.

Half an hour later Tevin Foster's superb ride on Polly B, trained by Donovan Plummer was the start of another good day in the saddle for Foster.

The improving apprentice had little to do for Heiroffire's near four-length in the fifth.

However, he had to be at his best in the nightcap to earn a dead-heat on Jammin, with Kappone who was also well-widden by the more experienced Bebeto Harvey.

Steven Todd's Eye Candy (Jemar Jackson) was nearly eight lengths clear in race three, followed by Kiaman McGregor's persuasion of Forest Rose to lead in the final strides of race four.

Raddesh Roman surprisingly turned up on four rides from the Dacosta camp. Always clear aboard Time For A Kola for the stable's second win in the eighth, the apprentice also closed a double which started on Lover's Strike (Fitznahum Williams) in the sixth race.

The classy, tough and durable Ian Parsard-conditioned seven-year-old Superluminal gave Walker his second opportunity to pose for photos in the winners' enclosure after the seventh.

Reyan Lewis induced a strong stretch run from Bruce Wayne (30/1) in the ninth to win for the first of trainer Anthony Nunes two wins followed by Samantha Fletcher's fairly competent display on Black River.

The pattern of apprentice riders stacking up wins in at least 50 per cent of races this year continued with these weight-claimers serving up seven majority purse distribution on the 12-race card.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Anthony Nunes for overcoming the setback and presenting Supreme Soul in fighting fit condition, as well as for saddling the first four to finish in the St Leger. Shane Ellis takes the Jockeyship Award for completing an exacting task and Supreme Soul's strength, courage and stamina gives him the Best Winning Gallop Award.