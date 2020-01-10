All I want is for Truly Amazing to show her true colours – owner Sarah Willers
Truly Amazing marched to her third consecutive win with another sparkling run, again, over the five-furlong (1,000 metres) straight course on Saturday, January 4, at Caymanas Park.
Truly Amazing outdistanced her eight rivals by five lengths in a Restricted Allowance IV caper for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards – non-winners of three contest.
The four-year-old bay filly by Traditional - Runnin On Empty trained by Spencer Chung for owner Sarah Willers was sent off as the 2/5 favourite. She was ridden to victory once again by jockey Aaron Chatrie, and finished the distance in a time of 58.2 powered by dictating fractions of 22.2 x 45.0.
“At present, we are delighted with her progress and performances as she is growing from strength to strength and is doing everything we ask of her.
“We are staying on the straight course to keep her going and to keep her fit. There isn't much else to do for the time being and there is no rush for anything. We are just taking it step by step,” trainer Chung said.
Owner Sarah Willers then gave her comments.
“I am genuinely pleased. Her name says it all, she is truly amazing.
“As an owner I am coping. The filly is in the hands of a most capable horseman in Spencer [Chung], and I have been around horses and horse racing from a little girl with my dad [David]. He has passed on and I am following in his footsteps by taking over the reins from him.
“I am definitely not in a blind alley. I had a fascination for horses while growing up and he, my father, taught me well.
“All that I am looking forward to is for this truly amazing racing specimen to show her true colours, as did her grandmother Simply Magic, a Triple Crown winner and her great-grandmother, Fontainbleu a top 'A' Class performer, to extend that patent legacy. That's it,” Willers said.
