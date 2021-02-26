An 'Amazing' run expected

The Sydney Watson Memorial Trophy is the feature event on the nine-race programme on Sunday, February 28. A field of 12runners is down to compete the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event over the five-straight course.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning the $1 million total purse on offer.

1. DEEP BLUE SEA: (5 ch h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Antoinette) – Did extremely well to reach this level. Deep Blue Sea continues to show progress in his races and won't be disgraced, but a minor placing is his best bet.

2. FORMAL GLADIATOR: (6 b h by Adore The Gold – Priceless Beauty) – Formal Gladiator has been campaigning among the claiming ranks of late and should prove no threat as he steps up in class.

3. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Drummer Boy has been racing quite often these days without even a placing success. Yet, his last win came over the straight and with a substantial break in the weights plus the apprentice claim, Drummer Boy might be able to play a tune in this one albeit not a winning one.

4. VICTORY TURN: (USA): (5 b m by Handsomemike – Dreamingofleta) – Struggling thus far in her races since being promoted to this level. Victory Turn has a lot of speed and if she can hold her gallop in the last furlong, may have an outsider's chance of upsetting.

5. CAPTUREMYSHIP: (7 b h by Adore The Gold – Mayken Joy) – Ran a good race on December 23 of last year when finishing a length second behind Universal Boss at this distance. Holding two wins coming down the straight from seven starts, Capturemyship is poised for another good effort and should be part of the exacta.

6. LORD ASHTON: (6 ch g by Traditional – Holy Princess) – Despite the good form, Lord Ashton has no winning chance.

7. CRYPTOCURRENCY: (5 b m by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Shows up every now and then with good efforts and the connections of Cryptocurrency will be hoping that one of those competitive efforts will be produced by their charge on Sunday.

8. TRULY AMAZING: (5 b n by Traditional – Runin On Empty) — Clearly, the horse to beat here. Truly Amazing is unbeaten at this distance with four wins from as many starts. Although unplaced in her last three runs racing around the bend, Truly Amazing truly loves the straight and given the choice of rider in Dane Nelson, should lead these home quite easily.

9. SEA SWAN: (6 ch m by Adore The Gold – Saint Cecelia) – Well-bred mare, who cannot win this race.

10. CHACE THE GREAT: (8 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Was expected to get off the mark already this season but Chace The Great failed to deliver. Facing Truly Amazing over this quick sprint, Chace The Great best hope looks to be a minor placing.

11. BEACH BOY: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Michepooh) – In the race just to make up numbers.

12. DWAYNE STAR: (9 b g by Storm Craft - Akioda) – Was a winner on last but that was in December of 2017. Dwayne Star should need a lot of time to come on before he can be competitive.