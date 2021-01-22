An 'Awesome' day for trainer Steven Todd

SATURDAY, January 16, 2021 can only be described as an 'Awesome' day for young trainer, Steven Todd.

While it was his owned and trained Boasy N Flashy colt who brought him the coveted distinction of registering his 200th winner, it was one of his potential Classic hopefuls, Awesome Choice who fittingly closed a triple on the day for Todd.

The third-generation conditioner could have had a four-timer but his charge Suasion went down narrowly in the race before Awesome Choice's run.

Well-ridden in the seventh race of 10 on the card by co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas, Awesome Choice, who was hunting her second win from her seven career starts, was successful in a Restricted Allowance II call, for native-bred three-year-olds (non winners of two), and three-year-olds and upwards maiden foreigners at a distance of six furlongs (1,200).

Not the best away, the three-year-old chestnut filly had to be woken up by her rider and was ridden right throughout to stay competitive, with the chestnut filly by Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lilly subsequently warding off the late effort of American-bred One Don (Dane Dawkins), who finished second. Alimony (Omar Walker) was third. The winning time was 1:15.0 with splits recorded as 22.3, 46.2.

Todd, who is one of the most consistent and hardworking of the young trainers currently operating at Caymanas Park, offered a post-race comment following Awesome Choice's satisfying win.

“This win today [Saturday] showed that she [ Awesome Choice] is coming along. I am pleased with her performance but it is a little early to speculate on where she will go from here.

“With this victory out of the way she has qualified for non-winners of three but even so, we are taking our time with Awesome Choice's development and then let us see how she responds and progresses with time,” Todd said.