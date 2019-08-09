An easy election — swear in Bigdaddykool as prime minister

Tomorrow's 10-race programme is going to be highlighted by the annual running of the $1.3 million Prime Minister's Stakes.

Six runners are down to take part in the Graded Stakes event over 10 furlongs (2,000m), which features the island's top stayer Bigdaddykool from the barn of Anthony Nunes.

Bigdaddykool main focus here is to accumulate earnings for a possible start in the ultra-rich Diamond Mile and of course, preparation for the upcoming Superstakes.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the field and analyses the chances of the runners entered.

DONTAE: (5-y-o b. h – Fearless Vision – Eighteen Karat) – Good sort who has regained his form. Dontae was a 1 ½ lengths winner in the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy over 10 furlongs on August 3, 2019. Dontae won in a time of 2:10.1, which he needs to significantly improve on if he is to have a say tomorrow. Dontae is going to find repeating a visiting to the winners' enclosure a tall order.

FAYROUZ: (4-y-o ch. f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Geeta) – Finished in third place behind stable companion Dontae in the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy. Fayrouz was later disqualified and placed fifth in the race. Although Fayrouz is rounding into form, she is going to find the going not to her liking.

BRUCE WAYNE: (5-y-o b. g – Nuclear Wayne – Xpress Card) – Capable enough, Bruce Wayne always runs competitive races but against Bigdaddykool, he is going to be left way behind.

SUPERLUMINAL: (7-y-o b. h - Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Was a fighting winner on last in the Owen Silvera Memorial Cup over one mile (1,600m) on July 27. Superluminal won by 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Uncle Frank and Saratoga Sight in a time of 1:39.4. Steps up from Open Allowance company to Graded Stakes, making it more difficult for Superluminal to win but without doubt he is going to give of his best, as is always the case.

HOUDINI'S MAGIC: (7-y-o dkb. h – Performing Magic – Milestone) – More than likely Houdini's Magic is going to be the main danger to stable companion Bigdaddykool. Houdini's Magic finished third, 7 lengths behind She's A Maneater in a 7 ½ furlong (1,500m) event on July 20. In that same race Houdini's Magic finished ahead of Bigdaddykool but now going two turns, which is more to the liking of Bigdaddykool, Houdini's Magic should fall short of the target but will give it his all.

BIGDADDYKOOL: (6-y-o b. g – Sorrentino – Beware Baby) – Came home a disappointing fourth by 8 ¼ lengths behind She's A Maneater on last. After his 5-length win in The Viceroy Trophy over 9 furlongs (1,800m) in 1:50.0 on June 30, Bigdaddykool was expected to test She's A Maneater going 7 ½ furlongs but he never showed up in that race and ran below par. Bigdaddykool gets the right journey on this occasion going two turns and should now bounce back to winning ways. Bigdaddykool, based on the distance and his well-know talent, is a five-star banker.