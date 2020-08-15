Analysis of race day — August 15, 2020

Quite predictably in the opener, it was certain the ageing pair of El Cliente (10) and Unbreakable (9) would fight for the major slice of the purse. Eventually, after a stretch run duel to wear each other down, it was the older El Cliente who had the longer neck taking second-generation trainer Ryan Darby into double-digit wins for this year so far.

Seeking a fourth victory from its last five starts, superbly fit Superbolt (Raddesh Roman) in the day's second punished his rivals with a blistering turn of speed to beat his closest pursuer by nine lengths for veteran conditioner Richard Todd.

Uncle Vinnie's sudden return to form rewarded his backers to the tune of 10-1. Well rated in front by in-form Robert Halledeen, the six-year-old horse trained by Gary Subratie ran bravely under a good ride to score by a half-length.

In the fourth, odds-on favourite Sweet Toppins found two members of the opposite sex too good for her on the day. Looking much improved physically, Akeem the Dream, trained by Edward Stanberry, ran determinedly from in front under a strong ride from Shane Ellis to beat 10-race maiden Big Big Daddy by a half-length.

Prior to the start of the fifth event, Jon Marshall (Anthony Allen) was withdrawn by the starter when the rider was allegedly found with an electrical device. This is the same horse apprentice Jawani Forbes was slated to ride in an event last year for which he received a two-year ban when a similar discovery was made.

Trainer Michael Francis won his fourth race of the current campaign when Markofaprince under apprentice Oshane Nugent, to win his second on the day, controlled the pace of the gallop to win an eventful race by four lengths. Favourite Super Mal broke his left fore and went down entering the last 200 metres and had to be euthanised, whilst apprentice Oshadene Robinson suffered an injury when his mount Little Buzz also fell as a result.

Both jockeys, Youville Pinnock aboard Super Mal and Robinson were taken to hospital for observation before being released.

Sent into a clear lead 800 metres out in the sixth event Scoobert (Orlando Foster) idled in front inside the last 100 and was defeated by 60-1 chance Kiah, ridden by the ultra-talented 2018 champion Anthony Thomas for trainer Rowan Mathie to enjoy his fifth trip to the winners' enclosure this season.

The seventh was something for the connoisseurs to savour. It was former six-time champion Omar Walker at best aboard the Richard Azan-trained, American-bred colt Eroy. Fully aware of the front-running tactics to be deployed by Nipster (Robert Halledeen), Walker applied the severest of pressure from 800 metres out, which wore down the front runner to eke out full reward by a neck.

The eighth and feature Ahwhofah Sprint was won in a driving finish by Action Run (Tevin Foster) at odds of 10-1. Bred in the United States by famous track and field athletics coach Glen Mills and trained by Gary Crawford, the game three-year-colt sprinting from mid-pack caught the leader Sparkle Diamond and worked in the last 100 metres to wear him down for a third-consecutive win.

In the nightcap, favourite Nyoka Classic, running her 26th career start, presented trainer Alford Brown with his seventh win of the season. Dick Cardenas, whom it is understood will be riding here for the foreseeable future, had a clear path along the far rails from the top of the stretch for the filly to chalk up her third career strike.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Richard Azan whose unhappiness with top weight assignment for Eroy was somewhat lessened by Eroy's performance. Eroy's reversal of the result with his main rival Nipster, in spite of the disadvantageous weight allotment, is deserving of the Best Winning Gallop designation. Omar Walker's fine tactical display on Eroy gives him yet another Jockeyship Award.