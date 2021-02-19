Another Affair retires from competitive racing, goes immediately to stud

The Supreme Racing Guide is reporting that four-year-old chestnut filly Another Affair has been retired to stud.

Another Affair by Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair last raced on Ash Wednesday (February 17), finishing fifth in her second attempt at the Overnight Allowance level.

“I am confirming that the decision has been taken to retire Another Affair from competitive racing and she will immediately go to stud at Orange Valley.

“ Another Affair will be serviced while at Orange Valley by Perfect Curlin,” owner/breeder of the filly Michael Bernard told this publication.

Another Affair, in her three-year-old season, finished second in the 1000 Guineas (one mile), second in the Oaks (10 furlongs) and third in the Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs).

She leaves competitive racing with a record of 17 starts inclusive of four wins, three second0place finishes and five third-place efforts.

Another Affair earned approximately $4.5 million.