Another Affair swoops into 1000 Guineas reckoning

THREE-YEAR-OLD chestnut filly Another Affair (Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) advertised her progression heading into the 1000 Guineas (July 25) after a scorching performance in winning a Restricted Allowance event on Saturday (June 27).

Owned by champion Michros, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Another Affair destroyed rivals by 9 ½ lengths going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). The final time recorded by Another Affair was a fast 1:19.3, especially given the racetrack's slow nature.

Subratie said his charge should keep on improving and is going to be a contender for the 1000 Guineas.

“She [ Another Affair] has been improving at exercise, and I know that she has a lot of potential.

“ Another Affair is a full sister to Nuclear Affair and she will get better with time, and Another Affair will be right there for the 1000 Guineas,” Subratie said.

With the figure 8 added for the first time Another Affair got off running, coming post position number 15 and surging to the lead which she held comfortably ahead of King Arthur (Anthony Thomas), Glock (Christopher Mamdeen) and Green Gold Rush (Linton Steadman).

Approaching the half mile (800m) marker, Dawkins let loose of the reins and Another Affair began to increase her lead over rivals. By the time the rest of the runners entered the straight, she was long gone.

Another Affair won comfortably ahead of King Arthur and Best Daughter Ever (Kiaman McGregor).

“She [ Another Affair] was able to run that type of race because her sister [ Nuclear Affair] did the same thing four years ago. She only will get better; I mean, day by day she will get better and better,” Subratie said.