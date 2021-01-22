Another Affair to win first time in Overnight

THE Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup is the feature event on the 10-race card tomorrow but main attention will be fixed on the three-year-old Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event where 12 runners are down to take part going 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m).

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. TRICKY ONE: (5 b h by Casual Trick – The Golden One) - Good runner who will enjoy every inch of the distance on offer. Tricky One again finished down the track on January 1 in what was his second attempt at the Overnight level. Tricky One still needs time to get his mojo going at this competitive level.

2. WARTIME: (8 ch m by War Marshall - Time Crisis) - Wartime, who is now eight years old, has been struggling in recent times and that should continue in this race, especially with the trip being 8 ½ furlongs. Of note is that Wartime races with the figure 8 on.

3. MESSI: (6 gr h by American Dance -Winning Spirit) - Messi has been doing the rounds in Overnight since August 19, 2019. Messi seems to be below this league of horses, thus his best option is probably to try his luck in a high-price claiming contest.

4. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 y ch g by Bellamy Road - Salty Talk) - Got a lot of talk time before last year's Classic races but completely went off track as he had to deal with certain issues. Double Crown returned after a two-month break on December 23 and showed a glimpse of what he can do travelling 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). Then, Double Crown looked a changed animal and with the distance right he is expected to have a good hand in this one. Do not take this improved racehorse lightly tomorrow.

5. COCO CHANEL: (5 b m by Casual Trick - Wagon Wheel) - Finished a good second pursuing the Fan Appreciation Day Trophy on January 1. Now better exposed to the Overnight class and under the hands of Dane Nelson, Coco Chanel can lead home rivals but it should be taken into consideration that this bay mare has gone up in the weights.

6. BIG BANG: (5 b g by Itsmyluckyday - Galaxy Miss) - Continues to do well in his races recently but was very disappointing in his last run on January 1 going nine furlongs and 25 yards. Big Bang was expected to win the Fan Appreciation Day Trophy but came home in fifth place. Still comfortable here, Big Bang is due a capable effort but will have to make every stride count. A difficult but not an unmanageable task for Big Bang to launch a winning bid.

7. ANOTHER AFFAIR: (4 ch f by Nuclear Wayne - Commandra Affair) - One of the rising stars at present from the three-year-old cohort of 2020. This filly ran her heart out in the three-year-old Classic races of last year. Another Affair takes on the Overnight class grouping for the first time with the trip much to her liking. Another Affair is also reunited with co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas who gave her a peach of a ride in her victory at 7 ½ furlongs on November 14. Another Affair continues to move sweetly in the mornings and is without doubt the horse to beat when they line up in the starting gates tomorrow.

8. ROHAN KABIR: (5 ch g by Soul Warrior - Raise Your Voice) - A veteran of this grade, Rohan Kabir has hit good form in his last two races albeit over distances much shorter than the 8 ½ furlongs he will encounter tomorrow. Plus, Rohan Kabir for his last two efforts has gone up 8lb in the handicaps. Will find it difficult to defeat these but should be considered for a minor share. Can be the spoiler.

9. PURPLE WAYNE: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne - Osada) - Tries his luck at this level for the first time and is certain to need time to get accustomed to his new environment.

10. UNCLE VINNE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest - Kathythetraina) - Uncle Vinnie has been trolling around in Overnight for quite a while without making any real noise. Operated in the claiming ranks just two races ago and now, at seven, his better days maybe well be behind him. Claiming is his best option at this time.

11. SEBASTIAN: (5 b c by Western Classic - Sea Treaty) - At long last, Sebastian appears to be getting back into the groove when finishing third at nine furlongs and 25 yards on January 1. Should be given due consideration in this cup race.

12. CRYPTOCURRENCY: (5 b m by Adore The Gold - Pleasant Ending) - Has no form to recommend and as such has no chance of winning.