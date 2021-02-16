Another chance for 'Chace'

MIDWEEK racing returns tomorrow at Caymanas Park with an 11-race programme that features the $1.5-million Ash Wednesday Trophy at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

A field of nine runners is down for competition.

Below is the analysis of the runners.

1. PRINCESS EMANUELLE: (8 ch m by Traditional – Explosive Peak) – Finished 1 ¾ lengths behind Prince Charles at this distance on January 9. Princess Emanuelle continues to move nicely in the mornings and with the move for Dane Nelson, the chances of this eight-year-old mare to earn top honours are greatly increased.

2. ANOTHER AFFAIR: (4 ch f by Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – Talented filly who continues to improve with each run, Another Affair was outdone by Double Crown who defeated her by 3 ¼ lengths at 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) on January 23. She will have no problems with the distance, given her versatility, and therefore has every chance of winning in this her second attempt in the Overnight grade.

3. CHACE THE GREAT: (8 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Was expected to visit the winners' enclosure already this year but Chace The Great is possibly showing the wear and tear of his eight years. It is to be noted that Chace The Great has been consistent, and this consistency may well pay off tomorrow. For the contest at hand, the journey is about right, and with the field watered down a bit Chace The Great has a good chance of adding to his previous 13 career wins.

4. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has not shown anything of worth lately and that will not change as no drums will beat come tomorrow.

5. CRYPTOCURRENCY: (5 b m by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Based on current form, Cryptocurrency cannot be recommended.

6. VICTORY TURN: (USA): (5 b m by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta) – Victory Turn is earning her spurs at the Overnight level and while in good nick, she will be hard-pressed to win this, but she will certainly benefit from the experience.

7. EXTRUDER: (5 ch h by Adore The Gold – Mama Blossom) – Was down to run on January 9 but was declared a late non-starter. Extruder is coming to grips with this class and therefore needs more time.

8. EROY: (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Eroy gave a good account of himself on January 2 when finishing second by 1 ½ lengths behind England's Rose at five furlongs round. With the distance now extended and a more relaxed pace expected, Eroy can prevail but in the past he has promised much without delivering. Now with a drop in weight to be carried, maybe Eroy is ready to shine. Note: Trainer Richard Azan has taken off the figure 8.

9. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Unpredictable sort who can upset when he chooses.