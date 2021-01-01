Another chance for England's Rose, Eroy

Nine runners will compete in the three-year-old and upwards Restricted Overnight Allowance which highlights the nine-race programme tomorrow (Saturday, January 2) at Caymanas Park.

The distance of the race is five furlongs (1,000m) round.

The nine runners and their chances of winning are analysed below.

1. ENGLAND'S ROSE: (4 b f by Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Finished third behind Universal Boss and Capturemyship down the five-straight course on December 23. England's Rose should be comfortable against these being a lesser competitive field and could set off in front and make every post a winning one. She, however, is known to have injury issues and it is difficult to know which version of England's Rose will turn up tomorrow.

2. ROHAN KABIR: (5 ch g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – Rohan Kabir is going to find the distance too sharp and should once again finish in the ruck.

3. LALA DIVA: (6 b m by Casual Trick – Safe Landing) – Finished second behind Enuffisenuff on December 12 on the round course at five furlongs (1,000m) in high claiming. Faces better competition and therefore cannot get a winning vote.

4. MISS IN KISS: (6 ch m by Nuclear Wayne – She's So Lovely) – Based on current form, Miss In Kiss will not have an impact on the outcome of this race.

5. CORAZON: (5 b f by B lue Pepsi Lodge – My Heartbeat) – Unplaced on last and little improvement is expected from Corazon.

6. ENUFFISENUFF: (5 gr c by He's Had Enough – Habor The Dream) – Got his head in front in high claiming company on December 12. Enuffisenuff is still comfortable at this level and should run well.

7. EROY (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Races for the fourth time in the last three weeks over distances above five furlongs. Eroy may find the speed of rivals too much to handle but has shown good ability in the past.

8. ANASO: (6 b g by Distorted – Slim Ting) - Has no chance of winning.

9. GRAYDON: (6 b h by Sweet Return – Hotesse) – Going to find these runners giving nothing away. Graydon's best hope is for a minor placing if any at all.